President, First VP inaugurate renovated schools [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurated several renovated schools in capital Baku on September 21, Azertag has reported.

The president and the first vice-president opened the new building of the Baku European Lyceum for 1,560 seats in the White City on September 21.

Education Minister Emin Amrullayev informed President Aliyev and First Vice-President Aliyeva about the conditions created at the building.

The construction of the building started in 2020. The building has 70 classrooms, labs, a computer room, military room, gym, conference hall and a canteen.

Earlier on September 21, President Aliyev familiarized himself with the conditions created at secondary school No 307 in Baku’s Sabunchu district, following the major overhaul and reconstruction carried out there.

Baku City Executive Head Eldar Azizov informed the head of state about the conditions created at the school.

The 1176-seat school was built in 2006. A new 432-seat additional block was built for the school. The school has labs, a military room and a library. The classrooms are supplied with all necessary teaching aids.

The president also got acquainted with the conditions created at secondary school No 71 in Sabunchu district after the major repairs and reconstruction implemented there.

Eldar Azizov briefed President Aliyev about the repair work carried out at the school.

A new 864-seat additional block was built for the school. The 1176-seat school was built in 1980. The school has classrooms, labs, a gym and a conference hall.




