Heydar Aliyev Foundation to hold Khari Bulbul Festival in Shusha

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

After 32 years, Khari Bulbul Music Festival will be held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The music festival is organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation upon President Ilham Aliyev's instruction.

Within the festival, musical works of the different peoples living in Azerbaijan will be presented on the theme of "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music", a program of folk songs and classical music will be organized as part of the festival. Currently, the final preparations for the festival are underway.

Khari Bulbul Music Festival was held every year in Shusha until the Armenian occupation in 1992.

The large-scale event gets its name from the flower Khari Bulbul which grows only in Shusha.

This flower has a unique appearance which makes it look like a nightingale or bulbul in Azerbaijani.

The word "Khari" means "thorny". Two petals of the flower resemble wings, while another one looks like a bird's head. Many legends, poems and songs are associated with this beautiful flower.

The festival was held for the first time in 1989, bringing together musicians from Japan, the USA, Turkey, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain and other countries.

The opening ceremony took place at the stadium in Aghdam. The gala event featured spectacular concerts and performances in Jydyr Duzu, Isa Bulag spring as well as the streets and squares of Shusha city. Scientific and theoretical discussions were held as part of the event.

The festival's guests also visited the sights of Karabakh, beautiful nature surrounded by amazing mountains, participated in various events, accompanied by performances of musical and dance ensembles.

The festival's closing ceremony took place in Agdam, near the spring garden of the poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, called "Bouquet of Khari Bulbul". The concert programs were also held in Agjabadi, Barda and Baku.

The 4th Khari Bulbul Music Festival was supposed to gather musicians from more than 30 countries.

However, the city was captured by Armenia on May 8, 1992. Shusha was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 8, 2020.