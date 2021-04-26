Mexican Ambassador visits Translation Center in Baku

By Azernews





The Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores has recently visited the State Translation Center (AzSTC) in Baku.

The meeting highlighted the recently translated and published book selected works by world-famous Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes, who contributed to the promotion of Mexican literature worldwide as well as videoconferencing through the website of Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "Cultural Diplomacy".

In his remarks Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores stressed that Azerbaijan pays great attention to the Mexican literature.

"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to Mexican literature, and the publication of works by famous Mexican writers at such a high level of quality amazes us in the fullest sense of the word. This latest edition, published by the State Translation Center in recent days, made me reread the novels "The Death of Artemio Cruz" and "Aura by Carlos Fuentes". Our specialists highly appreciated the quality of the translation of works. Once again, I offer my sincere thanks to the Center for this significant event," he said.

Carlos Fuentes is considered one of the leading figures of magic realism, his novels have been translated into 24 languages. His numerous literary honors include the National Prize for Arts and Sciences (1984), Miguel de Cervantes Prize (1987), Ruben Dario Prize (1994) and Pablo Picasso medal (1995).

AzSTC has recently published selected works by Mexican writer in the Azerbaijani language.

"The Death of Artemio Cruz", "Aura" and a short story "Chac Mool" are among the selected works of the Mexican writer.

The book was translated by Saday Budagly, and edited by Etimad Bashkechid and Salam Sarvan.

The Ambassador also pointed out that magazines "Caratula" (Nicaragua) and "Poesia" (Venezuela) as well as the "Poetry newspaper" at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Universidad Nacional Mexico (UNAM)) are ready to cooperate with AzSTC to promote Azerbaijani literature.

Founded in 2014, AzTC is an executive body which focuses on translation work, socio-political, scientific, technical, literary and cultural ties from the point of view of language and translation.

Its core functions include organizing and promoting Azerbaijani literature worldwide and world literature in Azerbaijan.

The Translation Center oversees the standard of translation in the republic and improves its quality.

Over the past time, the State Translation Center has published Azerbaijani version of "Shah of Shahs" book by the renowned Polish writer and publicist Ryszard Kapuscinski.

The book describes the social-political processes in Iran leading to the downfall of the Pahlavi dynasty. It also includes the author’s thoughts on writing excellence, scientific articles, speeches and interviews.

"Shah of Shahs" was translated by Vilayat Guliyev and edited by Mahir Garayev.

Ryszard Kapuscinski is famous for his non-fiction work "Emperor" published in 1978. His works "Imperium" (1993), "The Shadow of the Sun"(1999) and "Travels with Herodotus" (2004) won a "Book of the Year" award in Poland.

His numerous honors include "Hanseatic Goethe Prize", "Viareggio Prize", "Elsa Morante" "International Journalists" and others. He was also considered as a candidate for the Nobel Prize for literature.

Moreover, the State Translation Center has released a book "About the mysteries of filmmaking" by the renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

"About the mysteries of filmmaking" includes the author's thoughts, scientific articles, as well as speeches and interviews on cinematic excellence.

The book was translated by Farhad Abdullayev and edited by Rabiga Nazimgizi.

Andrei Tarkovsky is a world famous filmmaker, theatre director, film theorist and screenwriter. His first film "Ivan’s childhood" was recognized as a major event in world cinematography and awarded the "Golden Lion" at the Venice Film Festival.







