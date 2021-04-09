Police seize Armenian weapons in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police officers have seized another batch of munitions on the liberated territories, the Interior Ministry press service's Barda regional group has reported.

The munitions, left by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day war, was found in Khojavand region's Uchtapa area.

Officers from the Lachin region police department found 5 machine guns, 2 grenade launchers, 1 mortar, 1 gun, 3 hand grenades, 29 clips for assault rifles, 7 shells of various calibres, 4,500 bullets and other munitions in former military positions of the Armenian troops.

The territory was liberated from Armenia's occupation by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.