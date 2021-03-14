National Geographic Magazine shares photo of Khudaferin Bridge

By Trend





The popular National Geographic Magazine of the US National Geographic Society shared a photo of the Khudaferin Bridge, which is located in Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces, on its Instagram page, Trend reports on March 14 referring to National Geographic Magazine.

The Khudaferin bridge, a historical monument of the 12th century, was erected across the Araz River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border in Jabrayil district.

Jabrayil district is one of seven Azerbaijani districts around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces and recently liberated by Azerbaijan.

National Geographic Magazine also provides the information on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Most of the territories lost by Azerbaijan in the 1990s were returned as a result of the Second Karabakh war in 2020.







