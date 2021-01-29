Azerbaijan discloses area of forests destroyed through Armenian occupation period

By Trend

Some 54,328 hectares of Azerbaijani forests were destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Firdovsi Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said at a press conference held on Jan.29, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, before the occupation, the forest area made up 228,794 hectares, and after it, this figure dropped to 174 466.8 hectares.

"Greening works have begun in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation. For example, mulberry seedlings have been planted in the Gubadly district. This means that residents of the district, who lived as IDPs in other places, will be able to engage in silkworm breeding after returning to their homes in the district," he stressed.

The Gubadly and other districts had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).