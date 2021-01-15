Azerbaijani defence chief, Japanese envoy mull military cooperation

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Japan's newly-appointed ambassador Junichi Wada have discussed the development of cooperation in the military sphere, the Defence Ministry reported on its website on January 14.

Especially noting the efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Japan in many spheres, Hasanov wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities. The ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the beginning of the diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan. He stressed that he will make every effort for the development of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, in particular in the sphere of military cooperation, the ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of development of bilateral military cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest, the report added.