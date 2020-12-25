MoD: Activities on engineering support for troops in liberated lands underway

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that activities on the comprehensive engineering support for units serving on liberated territories are underway, the ministry said on December 24.

The units of Engineering Troops are restoring roads and carrying out mine clearing in these roads with the purpose of safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Activities are being carried out to lay new roads in the directions of human settlements and the positions of our units. At the same time, the sowing plots are being cleared of mines and the first sowing has begun there, the ministry said.

At the same time, unexploded shells and mines are detected and defused, the report added.

On December 22, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that 6 civilians and 6 military servicemen were killed and 7 civilians and 14 military servicemen were injured in landmine blasts starting November 10.

In mid-December, 136 servicemen of the Turkish armed forces arrived in Azerbaijan to help demine territories recently liberated from the Armenian occupation. The first group of Turkish sappers arrived in early December.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.







