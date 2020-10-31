Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed war crime eliminated

By Trend





Azerbaijani Armed Forces have continued to take measures against Armenian troops, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Attempts by the Armenian military units to attack in several directions of the front during the day of October 29 were resolutely suppressed. Having suffered heavy losses in military equipment and manpower, they were forced to retreat,” the ministry said. “As a result of the taken retaliatory measures, another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed a war crime was killed.”

“Thus, as a result of the shelling of a car convoy in the defense zone of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces, deputy commander of the 1st field army for weaponry, Colonel Viktor Arustamyan, was eliminated " added the ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.