Turkish president urges to boycott French goods

26 October 2020 [18:04] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Muslim countries must boycott the import of goods from France, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Oct. 26 referring to the Turkish media.

“Leaders of all countries must also confront Islamophobia in France,” the Turkish president said. “Racism and fascism are a new trend in Europe.”

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the need to create, together with the local Council of Muslims, an organization that would help build "enlightened Islam" in the country.

“It is necessary "to free Islam in France from foreign influence and tighten control over the financing of mosques",” Macron added.

