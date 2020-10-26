Expert: Armenia always carried out ethnic cleansing in territories where they settled

By Trend





The service life of the missile system used by Armenian Armed Forces has long expired, military expert Ruslan Imanguliyev told Trend.

According to Imanguliyev, SCAD-B missiles were produced from 1961 through 1987.

“The fact of the free supply of these missiles to Armenia means that they were produced in 1961-62. Typically, the ultimate service life of such weapons is 20 years, which gives reason to say that their expiration date has long passed out,” he said. “However, since the Armenian Armed Forces are using these missiles against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, we must consider these weapons serious."

The expert also commented on the terrorist and fascist policies pursued by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I would not want to compare Pashinyan only with the fascist Adolf Hitler. He can be compared with any leader who commits a war crime. Pashinyan must be also considered as more criminal than Hitler,” Imanguliyev noted.

“They [Armenia] carried out the ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh region. About 1 million of our citizens were expelled from Armenia. The same did the Armenians in the Javakheti region of Georgia," he concluded.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



