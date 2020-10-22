Azerbaijan liberates 21 villages in Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated from Armenian occupation 21 villages in Zangilan, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions, President Ilham Aliyev said in Twitter on October 21.

Thirteen villages and Minjivan settlement were liberated in Zangilan.

“The glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Minjivan settlement and Khurama, Khumarli, Sari Babayli, Ucunju Aghali, Hajalli, Girakh Mushlan, Udgun, Turabad, Ichari Mushlan, Malikli, Jahangirbayli, Baharli villages of Zangilan district from occupation. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev wrote in his official Twitter account.

Three villages of Fuzuli region and five villages of Jabrayil region were also liberated, Aliyev announced in another Twitter post on the same day.

The names of the liberated villages are Gejagozlu, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Zargar villages (in Fuzuli), Balyand, Papi, Tulus, Hajili, Tinli villages (in Jabrayil).

Azerbaijan on October 17 announced the liberation of Fuzuli city after 27 years of Armenian occupation as well as liberation of seven villages in Fuzuli district. On October 18, the army hoisted its flag of historic Khudaferin Bridge that links Azerbaijan with Iran.

Azerbaijani Army has so far liberated from occupation Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, many villages in Khojavand and Jabrayil districts. He said that Fuzuli operation will be included in military books.

The Azerbaijani Army has so far liberated from occupation Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, many villages in Khojavand and Jabrayil districts since military operations that started on September 27 after Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani Army positions and civilians.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.







