Azerbaijani, Turkish officials commemorate 102nd anniversary of liberation of Baku

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

A group of servicemen led by Chief of the Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev and a delegation led by Turkish Ambassador Erkan Ozoral have visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrdom, the Defence Ministry said on September 15.

At the event, it was noted that the relations between the two countries are based on ancient history, friendly relations, and Turkey is an important partner of Azerbaijan.

It was also stressed that the cooperation between the two countries is based on fraternal relations that are constantly developing.

As part of the visit, a wreath of roses has been laid on behalf of the Defense Ministry and the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, and the memory of the martyrs has been commemorated.

It should be noted that a series of events are being held in connection with the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku in the division, formation, military units, ideological and cultural centres of the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces carried out demonstration flights over western Ganja city on the same day.

Earlier, the two countries' presidents exchanged letters on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku.











