Deputy PM: No obstacles for free press activity in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Freedom of speech and press are fully provided in Azerbaijan, deputy prime minister, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports July 22.

Ahmadov stressed that there are no obstacles in Azerbaijan for the free activity of the press.

“Social networks have also become a means of information, which is of great importance for its prompt reporting,” he said. “But here the question of responsibility arises, because, along with true news, false information is also spreading.”

He expressed confidence that over time this problem will find its solution.

“The Azerbaijani society is developing, modernizing, improving,” he said. “Press can also be included here. Azerbaijan is taking various measures to further improve people’s lives. From this point of view, orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev are of particular importance. All this is in the focus of our press.”

On July 22, Azerbaijan annually celebrates the National Press Day. On this day in 1875, the first issue of newspaper in Azerbaijani language "Ekinchi" (Plowman), whose founder was Hasan bey Zardabi (Azerbaijani journalist and intellectual), was published in Azerbaijan. Thus, the foundation of national press was laid, and this date later became celebrated as the National Press Day.