UNESCO: Experts ready to go to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh if their security ensured

UNESCO is asking the parties to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to ensure the safety of the organization’s experts, Deputy Director General of UNESCO Ernesto Ottone said at a press conference as part of the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

In this case, UNESCO representatives may travel to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, he noted.

He stressed that there are certain conditions for an expert mission to be carried out. “First of all, it is ensuring security,” he added. “Without such an agreement, UNESCO’s participation is impossible.”

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



