Liberation of Shusha is most important military victory in Azerbaijan’s history - Matthew Bryza

Azerbaijan’s liberation of Shusha is maybe the most important military victory in Azerbaijan’s history, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair from the US Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“By regaining Shusha, Azerbaijan from a military standpoint, controls the commanding heights above Khankendi, as well as the lifeline, the road that is between Armenia and Khankendi. So, effectively, one could argue that the military phase of the war is over. The Armenian side will maybe fight in a partisan way, but should simply give up and save the lives of its soldiers, as well as Azerbaijani soldiers and go back to the negotiating table and reach a political peace settlement.

“In fact, throughout this war, President Ilham Aliyev has made clear that Azerbaijan has no view of Armenian civilians as enemies, he wants them to remain in their homes if they wish to and live alongside with Azerbaijanis who return to their home from which they were displaced. To me this is really great political leadership. It contrasts so sharply with Pashinyan, who is making false claims about so-called “genocide”, “mass ethnic cleansing” that never Azerbaijan was planning.

“So, I hope that Azerbaijan will consolidate this victory and then end military operations if Armenia ends them and use its negotiating position of tremendous strength having liberated Shusha to reach a political settlement of this war once and for all. Pashinyan has rejected the basic principles publicly. He has said that the old formula of lands for peace is no longer valid and he wants to pursue new wars for new territories. I think this formula is a complete disaster for Armenia. This is probably the biggest strategic defeat for Armenia,” said Bryza.