Heydar Aliyev Center to display art pieces by Belarusian sculptor

By Laman Ismayilova



Heydar Aliyev Center will open an exhibition of Belarusian sculptor Andrey Ostashov on March 14.

The exhibition "The Mystery of the Rose" will include works by the author that will be presented to the audience for the first time in Baku, such as "Journey to Dreams," "Dance of the Cat-Girl and the Turtle," "Fan and Cherry," "Girl with a Heart," "Children of the Sun," and "Indian Elephant and Butterflies."

Born in Belarus in 1970, Andrey Ostashov's formation as an artist was influenced by Belarusian, Russian, and European art schools.

Beauty is absolute in his works, and he is an artist who belongs to the now-vanishing generation of aesthetes-philosophers. The sculptor boldly plays with the household items and applied art of the Far East, images of samurai and Teddy bears, fairy-tale princesses, and shamans.

A member of the Belarusian Union of Artists, Andrey Ostashov's art works are kept in the permanent exhibition of the National Art Museum of Belarus, as well as in private collections in Europe and Asia.

The sculptor's solo exhibitions have been organized in Monaco, Paris, Beijing, St. Petersburg, Tbilisi, Shanghai, Vienna, etc.

Andrey Ostashov travels a lot to different parts of the world, especially Asian countries, in order to collect creative materials. His special interest is the inner world of man.

It is no coincidence that the Baku exhibition is also called "The Secret of the Rose".

This flower combines external beauty and spiritual depth, inaccessibility and grandeur, strength and sensitivity at the same time. "The Secret of the Rose" is different and unique for everyone.

The sculptor invites us again to this deep and beautiful journey - to our own inner world, to find the meaning of his exhibits and become a participant in this process.