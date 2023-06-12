Portraits of outstanding luminaries demonstrated in Baku

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Roya Hasan has demonstrated her stunning art works at Q Gallery in Icherisheher.

The exposition "Iz" (Imprint) was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO, Azernews reports.

Around 27 art works, dedicated to outstanding luminaries were showcased as part of the exhibition.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor, musicologist Jeyran Mahmudova, Head of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, Honored Art Worker, Professor Valida Mammadova spoke about the main features of the artist's work.

The speakers congratulated the artist on the opening of her personal exhibition and wished her further creative success.

As Roya Hasan noted, the exhibition presents portraits of artists, actors, composers, directors, actors and other creative people, as well as beautiful landscapes of Azerbaijan.

"I have been creating the presented works for more than three years. I can say that portraiture is one of my favorite genres in the visual arts. I have been created portraits since a young age. The poster for the exhibition depicts a portrait of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer, People's Artist of the USSR Arif Malikov, which is not accidental. I started working on a series of portraits with a work dedicated to Arif Malikov. Three years ago, I took part in the project of the TV channel "Medeniyyet" (Culture), in which artists created portraits of composers. I created the portrait of Arif Malikov for in the shortest possible time," said Roya Hasan.

"The cultural heritage of every nation is its wealth. It is the duty of each of us to preserve, develop and pass on our cultural heritage from generation to generation. We must preserve these values so that future generations can be proud of them," she concluded.

The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers.

It should be noted that Roya Hasan is a teacher at the Department of Fine Arts of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. She is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

Roya Hasan has also represented Azerbaijan at exhibitions and symposiums organized in many foreign countries, including the USA, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Russia, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkiye and others.

In 2015, she participated in professional programs held by Sotheby's Art House in Georgia. In her art, the artist prefers expressionism and abstractionism.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.