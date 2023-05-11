Icherisheher Center for Contemporary Art to premiere puppet show

Laman Ismayilova

Icherisheher Center for Contemporary Art will premiere a puppet show "Purple Kingdom" with the support of the United Club of Artists.

Based on the work by playwright Anara Akhundova, the pupped show will be presented to the audience on June 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18, Azernews reports.

The performance tells about the inhabitants of the Purple Kingdom and the stories that happen to them: funny and a little sad, funny and instructive, ordinary and unusual, but always kind and bright.

The puppet show is intended for an audience of children of primary and secondary school age (6+); also recommended for family viewing. The play "The Purple Kingdom" is based on a collection of stories of the same name. The book will also be published in time for the premiere of the play.

Well-known poet, writer, playwright, organizer of literary and musical concerts and performances Anara Akhundova, photographer, ABA therapist, co-founder of the AnA studio for creative and developmental activities, author of educational programs for children Anna Suleymanova were involved in the work on the play.

Decorations and puppets were made by artist and designer Oksana Kazymova and Anna Suleymanova.

The music for the performance was written by the composer and musician Natalia Goncharova.

For more information, please contact:

+994 50 850 87 35, +994 55 894 27 00

