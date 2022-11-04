Historic buildings in Baku come alive with 3D projection

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The German Embassy in Baku in partnership with QGallery, QGallery Berlin, Qala S??orta OJSC, and Qala H?yat OJSC, announced the Revived Architecture digital art contest last summer, Azernews reports.

The project was launched to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The Renaissance Architecture concept embraced notable structures, unique buildings, and hidden urban 'treasures' encapsulating a particular history.

The project's focus was on illuminating the buildings through 3D mapping. Both local and international multimedia specialists, talented students, artists, and designers submitted their projects for the competition held as part of the Cultural Heritage & Urbanization Preservation Project.

The board of jury held a review of the projects submitted by the mid-November 2021, and an open vote among 30 finalists to name two winners - Yagut Kalbaliyeva with her "Bathhouse Fantasy" and Sevinj Guliyeva with her "Museum of Stone Chronicles" project. Both of the winners are graduates of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. OkeyTube (Digital Bohemia) is responsible for the technical implementation of the projects.

The technical implementation of the Fantasia Baths project was carried out on July 21, 2022, while the implementation of the Stone Chronicle Museum project is scheduled for November 1, 2022.

The building housing the museum was built in 1901 by the German Siemens brothers. The building housed Baku's first oil-fired power station. All this is reflected in Sevinj Guliyeva's 'industrial' 3D mapping.

The building has been extensively renovated and turned into the Stone Annals Museum, opening in June 2015.

Photo and Video Credits: Vugar Imanov