Isfar Sarabski to perform at Rome Jazz Festival

World-famous pianist, Honored Artist Isfar Sarabski will take part in the Rome Jazz Festival, Azernews reports.

The jazz festival will take place on November 6-19 in Italy.

Azerbaijani musician will perform at the festival with his quartet on November 15. The concert will take place at Parco della Musica, a music complex in Rome.

During the concert, the musician will please music lovers with music pieces from the album Planet (2021), recorded in collaboration with Warner Music Group.

The music album fully reflects the musician's feelings and worldviews. In the new album, Isfar pays special attention to the major events that have affected humanity over the past years. Through his music, Isfar Sarabski engages in dialogue with listeners.

For Isfar, music is a dialogue of souls. The musician strives to awaken deep human feelings through jazz music.

Isfar Rzayev, better known as Isfar Sarabski, is the great-grandson of opera singer Huseyngulu Sarabski. His musical talent manifested itself at an early age.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of seven. Sarabski studied classic piano for eleven years at the Bulbul Music School. After that, he continued his education at the Baku Music Academy.

He completed his studies at the academy in 2011, graduating as a classical concert pianist. In the same year, the pianist received a scholarship from Berklee Music College, Boston, U.S.A.

After that, the musician formed the Isfar Sarabski Trio with Moscow-based musicians Alexander Mashin (drums) and Makar Novikov (bass). The trio has performed in many festivals and concert venues across North America and Europe.

Azerbaijan's young virtuoso has performed in the most prestigious concert halls, including the Royal Albert Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall, the Miles Davis Hall, the Vibrato Jazz Club, Jazz Club Ronnie Scott's, the Zinco Jazz Club, the Konzerthaus, Asphalt Jazz Club, Duc des Lombards Jazz Club, Porgy & Bess Jazz Club, Bird's Eye Jazz Club, and the Apollo Theater.