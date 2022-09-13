Carpet Museum to hold lecture on Shusha carpets

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum invites you to join a lecture on the Shusha carpets with plots on September 17, Azernews reports, citing the museum.

The event participants will be informed about the ideas and artistic structure of the XIX-XX century Shusha carpets kept in the museum, as well as the lifestyle of the people, who lived at that time.

The lecture will be delivered by the deputy director of the Carpet Museum, chief curator of the fund, Doctor of Philosophy in Arts Studies Mira Mammadkhanova. For participation, register through this link.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and outside.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The XIX century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh's Chalabi carpet enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.