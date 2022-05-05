Leyla Azimbekova's exhibition "Different from others" opens in Berlin

By Azernews





Works by national artist has been showcased at QGallery Berlin Art Gallery.

The exhibition "Different from others" displays art pieces by the Honored Artist of Nakhchivan, member of the Artists Union of Nakhchivan and the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Leyla Azimbekova, Trend Life reported.

Public and cultural figures, representatives of science, creative intelligentsia and young people attended the event.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The ambassador praised Leyla Azimbekova's art and congratulated the artist on a significant event.

Other speakers noted the main features of Leyla Azimbekova's art and wished her further success.

Leyla Azimbekova graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts. Her paintings have been showcased at multiple expositions.

The exhibition "Different from others" includes 36 paintings in various art styles.

Full of tenderness and philosophy, portraits, landscapes, still life and other canvases invite you on an exciting journey into the world of the artist's dreams that has come true.

The paintings are inspired by the theme of love for life, one of the most powerful emotions anyone can feel.

Moreover, the exposition presents Leyla Azimbekova's cosmography (universe) where original micro-worlds are created in the works, where something special has just happened or is about to happen.

The artist pays special attention to a certain combination of colors and themes that carry a spiritual and philosophical meaning and positive energy.

Her paintings are distinguished by vibrant colors. There are practically no dark or gloomy colors in them. They were created by the artist on the rise of feelings inviting viewers to an endless dialogue, leaving room for imagination.

The guests were also presented with the catalog "Different from others" with the works of the artist, which was prepared by Narmina Khalilova.

The exhibition also displays paintings by the artist Nizaket Sinanovskaya.

Notably, the event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, Artists Union of Nakhchivan and the QGallery Berlin art gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 12, 2022.