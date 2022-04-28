National artist enjoys global success

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Margarita Karimova-Sokolova continues to enjoy international success.

The national artist has been awarded with the International Art Prize Caravaggio- Great Master of Art.

The artist was invited to take part in the International Prize Caravaggio at the awarding ceremony of the Leonardo da Vinci "Universal Artist" Award.

By this time, she had a series of ten works "Dreams about Caravaggio" that the artist decided to submitted to the competition.

The organizers chose her work "Medusa Gorgon" and Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was presented with the International Art Prize Caravaggio-Great Master of Art for special merits in artistic activity.

The awarding ceremony took place in the Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia Leonardo da Vinci in Milan.

Earlier, Margarita Karimova-Sokolova received the Leonardo da Vinci "Universal Artist" Award and Olympic Artistic Award 2021.

"Receiving the international Leonardo da Vinci award means that your art has been recognized at the international level. This is one of the most prestigious international art prizes awarded to artists for their artistic and stylistic research in art," said Margarita Karimova-Sokolova.

The artist was awarded a prize for the composition - the triptych "Berlin Saga".

Meanwhile, the Olympic Artistic Award rewards artists, sculptors, photographers, graphic designers, etc. The prize is designed to bring creative competition back to the Olympics.

Each honored artist receives a plaque with his name, medal and parchment. In addition, the artist's paintings will be published in the Art Olympic Prize catalog and in the Art International Contemporary Magazine.

Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban University and the Academy of Arts named after Repin (St. Petersburg).

She is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR (since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International Association of Artists.

Since 1965, Margarita has participated in exhibitions of Soviet and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria, Germany, U.S., France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, and Bulgaria.

In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the U.S. (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago). Since 1995, she has been living in the city of Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions are held with great success in many countries.