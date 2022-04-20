Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation extends int'l ties

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation intends to expand international cooperation.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has recently held a series of meetings with international partners.

Gunay Afandiyeva discussed the possibilities of joint work with the head of the Baku Yunus Emre Institute.

She spoke about the foundation's activities and projects aimed at promoting the history and culture of the Turkic peoples.

The foundation also conducts a lot of scientific research and publishes books on various topics.

The President of the Foundation stressed that the Yunus Emre Institute, which operates in different countries, is an important network in conveying the Turkic culture to the international community.

Touching upon the expansion of bilateral ties, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Baku Yunus Emre Institute, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of joint projects.

The head of the Baku Yunus Emre Institute Selcuk Karakilic stressed that the foundation has done valuable work to study and protect the material and cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

In conclusion, Selcuk Karakilic expressed his hope that the partnership between Baku Yunus Emre Institute and the foundation would make significant contributions in the future.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views between the parties.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation also met with the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov at the headquarters of the organization.

At the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that strengthening the cooperation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation with Kazakhstan, a founding state of the organization, is of particular importance for it.

The President of the Foundation expressed confidence that within the framework of joint steps, cultural ties between the organization and Kazakhstan will further develop.

She underlined more ambitious projects aimed at widely studying and popularizing the rich culture and history of the Turkic world will be implemented with the approval of the foundation's budget and the formation of the organization's secretariat at the international level.

The Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov highly appreciated the multifaceted efforts of the Foundation in the direction of strengthening unity between the Turkic peoples, and deepening cultural ties of the Turkic world.

He touched upon topical issues related to the final approval of the foundation's financial budget.

Serzhan Abdykarimov stressed the importance of partnership with the foundation in the fields of promoting cultural values and celebrating anniversaries of the great personalities of Kazakhstan and the Turkic world as a whole.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on plans for 2022.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.