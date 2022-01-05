Yusif Eyvazov to perform at Mariinsky Theater

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Opera singer, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov will perform at the Mariinsky Theater on January 5.

The opera singer will perform the parts in Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Troubadour". He will share the same stage with the Russian operatic soprano Anna Netrebko and mezzo soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk.

"Troubadour" is an opera in four acts by Giuseppe Verdi to an Italian libretto largely written by Salvadore Cammarano, based on the play El trovador (1836) by Antonio Garcia Gutierrez. The opera premiered at the Teatro Apollo in 1853.

It is considered Gutirrrez's most successful play, often described as a high flown, sprawling melodrama.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko's on the cross-over album "Romanza".

In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.