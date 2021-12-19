Int'l photo club opens in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International photo club "Caucasus" has solemnly opened in Baku.

The opening ceremony opened at the Russian Information and Cultural Center (Rossotrudnichestvo).

At the event, the head of the club, Alexander Karyagin said that the photo club aims at showing the beauty of Azerbaijan through photography art in the countries where Rossotrudnichestvo has representative offices. "Caucasus" photo club also focuses on training photographers in all areas.

He informed the event participants about future training on film, studio and drone photography.

The head of the Russian Information and Cultural Center Irek Zinnurov stressed the importance of the photo club.

"The art of photography should live and develop. We always welcome and are ready to support new projects like the Caucasus club on our site. The doors of the Russian House in Baku are open to everyone," Zinnurov said.

Next, the guests enjoyed photo works of the Azerbaijani and Russian photographers, including members of the "Caucasus" photo club, as well as the Russian Houses in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The photo exhibition was highly appreciated by the viewers.