Famous landmarks display scenes from Nizami's poems

Nizami Ganjavi's 880th anniversary is being celebrated in Baku with spectacular festival.

The audiovisual project "Festival of Light. Nizami Ganjavi" has been presented as part of the celebration.

The miniatures based on "Khamsa" were displayed on the facade of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature and on the Maiden Tower.

Speaking at the event, the Culture Minister Anar Karimov noted that 2021 has been declared in Azerbaijan as the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

A number of cultural events are being held across the country as part of the celebration.

Festival of Light. Nizami Ganjavi attracts broader public interest in the study, preservation and transmission of the rich poetic, philosophical and social heritage of Nizami Ganjavi to future generations.

Baku citizens and guests of the city can enjoy audiovisual project on festival days from 20:00. They are shown at intervals of 10 minutes.

Festival of Light. Nizami Ganjavi will last until October 17.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais, has gained popularity all over the world. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.




