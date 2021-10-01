Nizami's cultural legacy presented at European Council

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi's cultural legacy has been successfully presented in Strasbourg.

The exhibition which marks the poet's 880th anniversary has solemnly opened at the European Council headquarters, Report.az informed.

The project was organized by Azerbaijan's permanent mission to the Council of Europe with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as part of the "Year of Nizami" declared under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decree.

The exhibition displays mysterious miniatures based on the poems of the great thinker's "Khamsa", who promoted ideals and values ??such as peace, justice, humanism, high morals, freedom, and equality in his works.

A special stand features examples of Nizami Ganjavi's rich creativity and information about his unparalleled contribution to world literature are brought to attention.

The event also coincides with the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). It, in turn, will allow European parliamentarians and other guests to get acquainted with the exhibition, as well as the diplomatic corps and secretariat staff in Strasbourg.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.