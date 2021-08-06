Peace4Culture campaign might be presented at UN Headquarters

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry will develop an Action Plan for the global campaign "Peace4Culture".

A strategic working group with the participation of international experts will be formed within the initiative.

The decision was announced at the meeting between the Chief of Staff of the Culture Ministry Vasif Eyvazzadeh and Chief of Cabinet and Spokesperson for the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilization (UNAOC) Nihal Saad.

The sides touched upon a number of issues, including "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in 2021 as well as "Peace4Culture" global campaign.

Vasif Eyvazzadeh discussed the possibility of holding a presentation of the global campaign at UN Headquarters.

The meeting also recalled the visit of the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos to Aghdam region liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the visit, the UN High Representative was informed in detail about the history of Aghdam and the acts of vandalism against Azerbaijan's historical, religious and cultural sites.

Nihal Saad praised the results of the visit. She stressed that work has already begun on the proposals and initiatives agreed during the visit of the UN High Representative to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Vasif Eyvazzadeh and Miguel Ángel Moratinos held a video conference that provided insight into global campaign "Peace for Culture".

During the meeting, Eyvazzadeh stressed that Azerbaijan focuses on achieving peace at the national and international levels by strengthening peace and security in the region, building a successful dialogue and trust between peoples and cultures, further developing a culture of coexistence and mutual respect.

The work is underway to create all necessary conditions for the IDPs who will return to Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.