Film-makers Union holds regular meeting

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers has discussed prospects for the future work aimed at promoting domestic cinema.

The filmmakers touched upon a number of issues such as the Day of National Cinema as well as the results of the script competition "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

The main purpose of the competition is to reflect in the scenarios the National Army's heroic struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The competition will feature the following nominations: "Best script for a feature film", "Best script for a documentary film", "Best script for a short film", "Best Screenplay for an Animated Film".

Nearly 48 script applications had been submitted for the competition.

Elnur Rzayev, who presented the script for the film "Caspian Wave", won the contest in the nomination "Best script for a full-length feature film".

Leyla Nasibli's script "Kharibulbul" was named best in screenplay for a short feature film.

Unfortunately, scripts of documentaries were not submitted for the competition, while the scripts for animated films did not meet the necessary requirements.

The jury, chaired by Honored Art Worker Intigam Gasimzadeh, included Honored Art Workers Ayaz Salayev and Elkhan Jafarov, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova and Honored Cultural Worker Elchin Hami Akhundov.

Furthermore, new members were admitted to the organization, including Honored Art Worker, professor Ilham Rahimli, Honored Art Worker, screenwriter Firuz Mustafa, Honored Artist Okem Iskandarov, producer, director and screenwriter Vahid Mustafayev.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.