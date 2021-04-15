National photographer wins distinction merit

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Federation of European Photographers has awarded Azerbaijani photographer Fargana Gasimli.

Azerbaijani photographer Fargana Gasimli was among the top ten finalists of the "Professional Photographer of the Year - 2021" competition held by FEP, Trend Life reported.

The member of the Azerbaijan Association of Photographers won a prize (Distinction Merit) for sports photography.

The competition was attended by over 300 photographers from 25 countries who submitted over 2000 photo works. The best photographs of the competition were selected by a jury of international experts.

Federation of European Professional Photographers, is an internationally respected, not for profit qualifying organisation for photographers. Since 1999, it supports photographers and governments worldwide.

FEP represents over 50 000 professional photographers in Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom through their national associations.

Federation of European Photographers also has some individual members in Estonia, Greece, Poland, Republic of Moldova and Switzerland, that are countries not represented by national associations.