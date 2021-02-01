Young composer presents patriotic ballet

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young composer Ilaha Qismat has composed "Dede Korkut" ballet to mark Azerbaijan's victory in 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The work on the ballet lasted for five years. The libretto for the ballet in two acts and six scenes were written by Iltifat Hajikhanoghlu.

The young composer says that her biggest dream is to stage her new ballet this year. Ilaha Qismat is planning to present the ballet not only in Azerbaijan, but throughout the Turkic world.

The composer emphasizes that the plot is based on the epic "The Book of Dede Korkut".

The book's mythic narrative is part of the cultural heritage of the peoples of Oghuz Turkic origin, mainly of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

The epic carry morals and values significant to the social lifestyle of the nomadic Turkic peoples and their pre-Islamic beliefs.

Notably, Ilaha Qismet (Ilaha Israfilova) is a laureate of republican and international competitions

Since 2017, she has been a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union. She heads the Department of Work with Youth.

Over the past year, the young composer has successfully presents her musical projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

In 2019, Ilaha Israfilova presented her ballet dedicated to Azerbaijan's poet Imadaddin Nasimi in New York.

The event was timed to the 650th anniversary of the eminent poet. The music piece "The world of Nasimi" was a huge success.