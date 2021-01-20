Heydar Aliyev Palace to mark its 50th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayiloca

Heydar Aliyev Palace has launched a new project "Historical Stage" to mark the 50th anniversary of its activity.

The project headed by the Heydar Aliyev Palace director Ramil Gasimov brought together People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Siyavush Kerimi, Yalchin Adigezalov, Honored Artists Tahir Imanov and Jabir Imanov.

The project will be completed by the end of 2022 with spectacular festival.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after the death of Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev in 2003.

The concert hall of the palace is considered to be the biggest scene in the republic.

The opening of the building took place on December 14, 1972. The Heydar Aliyev Palace was reconstructed in 2007-2008.

The official opening of the reconstructed palace took place on November 5-6, 2008.

Now it is hosting numerous events and cultural projects.

For instance, the Heydar Aliyev Palace has recently launched project "The Artist Today" aimed at showing patriotic spirit through paintings and the growth of young and talented artists.

The first participants in the project were art faculty students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art.

Young artists brilliantly reflected the courage and patriotic spirit of the National Army. In their works, the artists showed the heroism of martyrs and soldiers of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

After the end of the coronavirus pandemic, this project will be implemented on a larger scale. Multiple exhibitions of young artists will be organized as part of the project.

