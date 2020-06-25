State Art Gallery to held virtual exhibition on Armed Forces Day

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery will hold a virtual exhibition titled "Day of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic" on June 26 at 18:00.

The exhibition will feature a virtual collection of works by artists, working in different styles and techniques and who have made great contributions to the development of Azerbaijani art as well as the courage and bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers.

It is an opportunity to practically get acquainted with works by such artists as Alasgarov Arif, Huseynov Yusif, Mehtiyev Rafig, Aliyev Anvar, Gafar Seyfullayev, Kazimov Davud, Bagirov Fikret, Najafov Mirza, among others.

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery invites art lovers to watch the virtual exhibition taking into account the temporary closure of the exhibition halls in a special quarantine mode and social isolation.

Virtual exhibition "Day of Armed Forces of the Azerbaijan Republic" can be viewed in accounts of social networks (Facebook, Instagram) of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.