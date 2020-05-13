Virtual concert dedicated to Azerbaijan’s national leader held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized a virtual concert timed to the 97th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center without the audience amid coronavirus pandemic.

Many eminent musicians such as Farhad Badalbayli, Murad Adigozelzade, Samir Jafarov, Alim Gasimov, Farghana Gasimova, Sahib Pashazade, Shahriyar Imanov, Anvar Sadikhov, Sevda Alakbarzade, opera singer Azer Zada, violinist Jeyla Seyidova, Natig Rhythm Group and others performed in the concert, conducted by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

In addition, Azerbaijani musicians Alikhan Samedov, Elchin Azizov and Dinara Aliyeva, as well as talented pianist Etibar Asadli, who are living abroad, also joined the concert program virtually.

