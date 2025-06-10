Shah Ismail opera presented as part of Opera Days project

As part of the Opera Days project organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, selected scenes from the opera Shah Ismail by prominent Azerbaijani composer Muslim Magomayev have been presented at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The performance was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

Honoured Artists Tayyar Bayramov (Shah Ismail), Jahangir Gurbanov (Aslan Shah), Ilaha Afandiyeva (Gulzar), Arzu Aliyeva (Arab Zangi), and Aliahmad Ibrahimov (Abu Hamza), as well as soloist Mahir Taghizade (Vizier), took part in the performance.

It should be noted that the stage director of the performance was Hafiz Guliyev, the choirmaster was Honoured Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, the concertmaster was Roza Salimova, and the performance was accompanied on the tar by Honoured Artist Elkhan Mansurov.

