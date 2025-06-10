Theater of Young Spectators premieres one-part play 'Withered Flowers'

By Laman Ismayilova



The premiere of the one-part play "Withered Flowers" (Sol?un çiç?kl?r) has taken place at Artstudiya theater studio of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The play is staged by director Sabina Mammadzade based on the play of the same name by the great playwright Jafar Jabbarli.

The modern stage interpretation fills the author's immortal lines, written back in 1917, with new breath and new light.

The viewer sees a story of love and sorrow, dignity and faith, when pure, bright love grows through the destinies of the heroes - Sarah and Bahram, like a weak sprout in arid soil. But she encounters a world where good is often powerless against brute force, and the truth comes too late.

Nevertheless, the director's interpretation by Sabina Mammadzade restores faith that true feelings are not subject to time. The characters on stage do not act - they live, suffer, fight, rush about in search of truth. And the viewer, like a mirror, reflects their inner storms, in which they recognize themselves.

Elmira Uzeyirova and Takhmina Sadikhova worked on the artistic design, creating a visual world in which withered flowers become a symbol of lost hopes and unbroken love. The musical fabric of the play was carefully created by composer Emil Elmanoglu - each chord seems to breathe with the characters.

The roles were played by talented artists - Honored Artist Leyli Valiyeva, Adalat Abdulsamad, Aygun Fatullayeva and Umman Budagov. Their performance is not just acting, it is a confession to the viewer.

The artistic director of the project is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nijat Kazimov.

The play "Sol?un çiç?kl?r" is a conversation with time, with the viewer, with everyone who has ever loved, lost and believed that goodness does not disappear and love is eternal.

