Azerbaijani musicians thrill listeners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young talented Azerbaijani singers Rilaya Huseynzade and Rufat Asadov have presented a cover version of the song "She believes me" as part of "Stay at Home" campaign.

The song was composed by Murad Arif, performer-Zamig Huseynov. The composition is a kind of Ode to Universe in order to protect the Earth from diseases and cataclysms.

The music video also features Coffee Band, including Ruslan Huseynov (guitar), Ali Ibrahimzade (guitar), Joshgun Gadashov (piano). The performance fascinated music lovers.

Interestingly, the composition is dedicated to two significant events-World Astronomy Day (May 2) and World Sun Day (May 3).







