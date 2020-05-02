Good news for all rock music fans!

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Italian rock star Mike Coacci will perform online concert amid coronavirus pandemic.

The concert will be broadcasted on PARLAQ Public Union`s Instagram on May 3. The concert starts at 19:00.

Last year, the musician played a spectacular concert in Baku. The event was co-organized by Human and Environment Public Union and Student Youth Organization, operating under Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

During the concert, Mike Coacci and local musicians Zaur Javadov (bass guitar) and Ramin Sadikhov (drums) got the crowd to move together.

The word-famous guitarist, singer, songwriter and session musician, Mike Coacci has captivated audiences around the world through his fascinating music. The musician divides his time between Italy and the U.S.

His debut solo album entitled "Change” has been presented in the U.S. where he trod the stages of the historical sites of New York (The Bitter End, Sullivan Hall, The Shrine, Santos Party House, etc ..), Los Angeles (The Mint, Whisky a GoGo, The Baked Potato), and others in Philadelphia (Legendary Dobbs) Boston, Baltimore, etc.

The album "Change" released in 2014, ranges from heart breaking ballads to catchy Hendrix inspired rock songs. The title track "Change" that brings the listener into the soul/gospel vibes.