Piano and violin duo amazes with virtuosity

Azerbaijan`s famous poetess and pianist Zahra Badalbeyli and talented violinist, Honored Artist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev have performed as part of the campaign "Stay home and create!".

The duo delighted music lovers with "Songs from a Secret Garden" by renowned Irish-Norwegian band, led by Fionnuala Sherry and Rolf Lovland.

During their performance, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev and Zahra Badalbeyli immersed listeners into the charming world of music.

Notably, "Secret Garden" music band has sold over 3 million albums since having won Eurovision Song Contest (1995), representing Norway with the composition "Nocturne".

The band`s participation at Eurovision spearheaded the success of its first album "Songs from a Secret Garden". It sold a million copies around the world going platinum in Norway and South Korea, gold in Ireland, Hong Kong and New Zealand and spending two years in the Billboard new-age charts in 1996 and 1997.

Famous for her poetry and fascinating performances, Zahra Badalbeyli has successfully conquered the art scene.

The musician performed many concerts as a pianist, worked as a teacher and concertmaster.

In 2008, Zahra became involved in the Eurovision Song Contest being the author of the lyrics to the first song from Azerbaijan.

In 2011, she released her first collection of poems and became editor-in-chief for "OK! Azerbaijan" magazine on the same year.

Moreover, Zahra Badalbeyli became the cultural program adviser for the European Games in 2014 and founded her own company - Gamma Agency in 2015.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has brilliantly performed with renowned conductors, such as Zubin Mehta, Yuri Bashmet, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Zakhar Bron, Sasha Goetzel, Gürer Aykal, Rauf Abdullayev, Server Ganiyev, Rengim Gokmen, Naci Ozguuc, Valery Vorona, Klaus Weise, Placido Domingo, Erol Erdinc, Jules van Hessen, Ender Sakp?nar, Nikolay Lalov, and David Bernard. He has worked and others.

His name is included in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents.

He has received many honours and awards, including a medal from the Pope.

In 2018, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was presented with the certificate and badge of the honorary title of the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

