Azerbaijan Best Awards: Public figures shine on red carpet

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Best Awards has been solemnly held in Baku, bringing together public figures.

Since 2016, the prize has been awarded in various categories for achievements in public life, education, medicine, business, culture, art, science, architecture, sports, the fashion industry and the media.

Dozens of guests have walked across the red carpet at Boulevard Hotel. Stands of various companies were presented at the event, Moreover, participants took part in a lottery with valuable prizes.

At the ceremony, the guests enjoyed a stunning fashion show and an after party with DJ China.

The project organizers, including Agil Mamiyev, Leman Mirtalibli and Parviz Azimzade welcomed the guests, wishing everyone further success. The hosts for the evening were Kamran Yaradanguliyev and Samir Bayramli.

The winners of Azerbaijan Best Awards include the Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim, Moroccan ambassador Muhammad Adil Embarsh, Indonesian ambassador Husnan Bey Fanani, People's Artists Hamida Omarova, Ilham Namig Kamal, Nisa Gasimova, Faik Agayev, Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova, famous singers Chingiz Mustafayev, Eldar Gasimov, Zamig Huseynov, Gunay Ibrahimli, Sevda Yahyayeva, Nura Suri, Khayyam Nisanov, Dilara Kazimova, Natavan Habibi, TV presenters Afag Ganjali, Vusala Alizade, Zumrud Badalova, Suna Kasimoglu, sportsmen Eduard Mammadov, Tofig Musayev, Mahir Emreli and others.

Media partners of the event were Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.







