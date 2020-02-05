Azerbaijan gets ready for Booktrailer Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is getting ready for the fifth edition of Booktrailer Festival. Notably, Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book's content.

The festival aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

Since 2016, Booktrailer Festival has been successfully held in Azerbaijan. This remarkable event is timed to coincide with World Book and Copyright Day - April 23. It’s no coincidence that over all these years, the festival, which starts on the Youth Day on February 2 and ends on April 23, has turned into a movement of creative youth, gathering around itself talented young participants.

The winners are selected annually by jury, which includes public and cultural figures.

The first place will get a cash prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($ 589), while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($ 472 ) and 500 ($ 295) manats, respectively. The winner in "Best Mobile Book Trailer" will be handed a cash prize in the amount of 1,000 ($ 589) manats.

The festival is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture. The main partner of the event is Azercell, a leader of the mobile communication sector in Azerbaijan.

For more information, please visit:

www.booktrailer.az

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BooktrailerFest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BooktrailerFest

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/BooktrailerFest

For all questions, please contact: festival2020@booktrailer.az

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.







