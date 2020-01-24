Virtual museum to open in Icherisheher

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A virtual museum will open soon in Baku Khans' Palace.

At press conference, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Asker Alekperov stressed that the museum will be available for visitors in the middle of this year.

The museum will provide a virtual trip to medieval. In addition, numerous exhibitions will be held in the open-air museum and the antique museum of Gala State Reserve.

Moreover, the restoration of two emergency buildings located at 3 and 5 Boyuk Gala Street in Icherisheher is planned to be completed before the end of the year. All 17 families who live in these buildings are provided with temporary housing.

In 2019, some 3040 official guests visited the reserve while in 2018 this figure was equal to 2075. Last year, about 383, 528 people visited museums, which is 30 percent higher than in 2018.

Baku Khans' Palace is considered to be a significant historical and cultural monument for the country.

After the collapse of the Shirvanshahs state, and in the 17th century during the khanates period in the territory of Azerbaijan, Baku khans lived in a palace located on the left side of Shamakhi Gate.

After the Russian occupation of Baku in 1806, the Russian military garrison was placed in the khan's palace. In the post-Soviet period, the military police were located in this area.

Earlier, there was a garden with pool and flowers in this area. At present, only the entrance portal and the restored small mosque have survived from this magnificent palace.

Archeological excavations were carried out in the one part of Baku khan's palace in 1985-1986. In addition, along with a large number of material and cultural examples, the underground water supply system and underground architectural structures were also discovered.

The following khans lived in the palace of Baku khans: 1747-1765 - Mirza Mohammed khan (son of Dergahqulu khan); 1765-1784 - Malik Mohammed khan (son of Mirza Mohammed khan I); 1784-1791 - Mirza Mohammed khan (son of Malik Mohammed khan); 1791-1792 - Mahammad Gulu khan (son of Mirza Mohammed khan I); 1792-1806 - Huseyn Gulu Khan (son of Haji Aligulu Agha Khan).