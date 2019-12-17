Azerbaijani model named planet's most handsome man

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani model Nuru Akhmadov has been named best in Turkey. He won the title Best Model of The World 2019. Another national model Nigar Hasanzade received the "Best Asia" title, Trend Life reported.

Notably, Nuru Akhmadov previously won "Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2019" contest, while Nigar Hasanzade was "Miss Planet Azerbaijan 2019" and became third at "Miss Planet 2019" contest.

Recall that Azerbaijan became the winner of the "Best Model of The World" 12 years ago, when Rustam Jabrailov became the winner.

Azerbaijani delegation included the project director in Azerbaijan, Parviz Azimzade, and a specialist in healthy nutrition, Dr. Azay Musayeva.

Models from 40 countries took part in the final. Among female participants, the second place went to Belgium model, while Turkish model ranked third.

Among the female models, Derya Eksioglu (Turkey) was named "Best Model of The World 2019".

"The Best Model of the World" has been held since 1955. Erkan Ozerman is the president of the beauty contest.







