Pantomime theater gets ready for new season

By Laman Ismayilova

Pantomime, the art of acting without words, is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in human history. This art form began as a type of the traveling Italian street theater known as Commedia dell'arte.

Nowadays this ancient art form is widespread at numerous theaters around the world.

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater is very famous around the theater lovers. The precise movements and unique adaptations make the theater the very famous place around the local theater amateurs.

The theater has announced that its new season will start on September 14. The play "Men and Women" will be presented to the audience, Azertag reported.

The Pantomime Theater also invites Baku residents and foreign guests to enjoy such plays as "White Mustache" (September 15), "Underground" (September 21), "Men and Women" (September 22), "Dog Walking Lady" (September 28), and "Deja vu" (September 29).

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries with a repertoire including dozens of plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.