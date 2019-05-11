Riad Abdul to represent Azerbaijan at international song contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National singer Riad Abdul (RIAD) will represent Azerbaijan at DISCOVERY 2019 International Pop Music Festival in Bulgaria.

The singer will perform the song "Words again" written on the words and music of Asaf Misha, Trend Life reported.

Riad Abdul is a young talented singer. He has participated at "The Voice of Azerbaijan" singing competition. Apart from music, Riad Abdul starred in the films "Two strangers", "Mother-in-law 2018".

The music festival will be held at the Stoyan Bachvarov Dramatic Theatre on May 17.

Young pop singers from around the world will take part in this festival.