SMBDA pavilion becomes green transition hub at Baku Energy Week

By Nazrin Abdul



The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA/KOBIA) is showcasing a dedicated pavilion during Baku Energy Week, serving as a platform for meetings and collaboration among entrepreneurs and stakeholders interested in advancing the green transition.

Held at the Baku Expo Center, the 30th Anniversary Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition—part of Baku Energy Week—has officially opened its doors.

SMBDA's pavilion at this year’s exhibition focuses on promoting the green transition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and highlights the Agency’s “Joint Declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition for SMEs’ Green Transition,” introduced in the lead-up to COP29. The booth features written and video materials detailing the declaration and its objectives.

The Baku Climate Declaration, endorsed by nearly 20 local and international organizations, marks the first global initiative aimed at uniting efforts to support SMEs in their transition to a green economy. During the exhibition, awareness campaigns will be conducted to inform both local and international business communities about the initiative and encourage their participation.

Additionally, the SMBDA pavilion showcases products and services from nearly 10 SMEs operating in sectors such as textiles, energy, information and communication technologies (ICT), industrial equipment manufacturing, services, and logistics. This support is aimed at helping SMEs promote their offerings, expand sales opportunities, and build new partnerships.

The Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition runs through June 4. Throughout this period, SMBDA’s pavilion will continue to serve as a networking and consultation hub for businesses committed to or exploring sustainable development and green growth, while actively promoting the Baku Climate Declaration.