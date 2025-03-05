ACWA Power advances battery energy storage project in Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is actively working with the Azerbaijani government on the next phase of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, according to Polina Lyubomirova, Business Development Director of ACWA Power in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The 200 MW BESS project, a key initiative in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy expansion, was formalized in May 2024 through an agreement between ACWA Power and the Ministry of Energy.

Strategic importance for Azerbaijan

Lyubomirova emphasized that the project is being developed in coordination with the Ministry of Energy, the Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and Azerenergy OJSC, underlining its strategic role in strengthening Azerbaijan’s clean energy infrastructure.

She highlighted that ACWA Power's expertise in energy storage and network regulation enables the company to provide significant added value. Currently, ACWA Power's global projects in operation, construction, and contracting total approximately six gigawatt-hours of capacity.

Economic benefits and fossil fuel reduction

Battery-based storage solutions, Lyubomirova noted, are already widely adopted worldwide and offer economic benefits for Azerbaijan’s energy system. These systems help reduce reliance on fossil fuels like oil and gas, enabling more effective integration of wind and solar power.

"As we transition to the next phase, we remain committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts in clean energy development and sustainable grid stability," she added.