Azerbaijan chairs OIC Tourism Committee meeting in Tehran

By Akbar Novruz



A meeting of the Tourism Committee was held under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship as part of the 35th session of the Regional Planning Council of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran, Iran.

According to the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Jalil Malikov, deputy head of the organization’s staff and head of the International Relations Department.

Discussions at the meeting focused on the OIC's work plan for the year, the list of events scheduled for 2025, and the adoption of a Regional Action Plan for the Development of Sustainable Tourism. Other key topics included initiatives for protecting cultural heritage along the Silk Road and promoting the tourism potential of member states.

It was also agreed to nominate candidates from member countries to the Consultative Committee on Tourism. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 1st Meeting of the OIC Silk Road Working Group was officially approved and added to the organization's event calendar for the year.